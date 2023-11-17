Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,914 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $111,736,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,322,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,761,000 after buying an additional 123,207 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,394,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,594,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 590,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

