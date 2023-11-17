Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,128.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,003.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,887.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,899.31 and a one year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

