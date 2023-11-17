Burney Co. Purchases 710 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Burney Co. increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6,471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Ciena by 70.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 262,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,115,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

