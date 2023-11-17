Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 16,515 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,515 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after buying an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $439,418,000 after buying an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $151.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,967,513 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

