Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,313 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.20% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $220,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,468.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,278.59 and a one year high of $1,617.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,499.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,478.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

