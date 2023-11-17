Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $234.86 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Intuit worth $234,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

INTU stock opened at $556.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.94 and a 1-year high of $567.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $520.81 and its 200-day moving average is $487.44. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.