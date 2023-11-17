PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $91.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

