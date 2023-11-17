Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Barclays lowered their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $313,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $313,331.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $83,835.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after buying an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after buying an additional 2,655,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.