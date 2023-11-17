Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 151,770 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.40% of United Bankshares worth $216,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,857,000 after acquiring an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,767,000 after acquiring an additional 515,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,739,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,220,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,540,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,558,000 after buying an additional 101,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $262.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

