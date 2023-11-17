Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $242.14 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Boeing worth $242,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.80 and a 200-day moving average of $208.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $168.52 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

