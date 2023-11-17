Citigroup Inc. Sells 256,221 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 256,221 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Amphenol worth $44,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 102.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Amphenol by 64.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.