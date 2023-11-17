Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,388 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $45,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.