Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192,742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $46,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,263 shares of company stock worth $11,018,244 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.