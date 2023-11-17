Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 3,313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 799,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $46,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $555,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.
BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
