Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Xcel Energy worth $47,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,592 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 934,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

