Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $49,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $566,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.72 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

