Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile



Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

