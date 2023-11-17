FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $58,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ FIP opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.71 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

