Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 528 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $466.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

