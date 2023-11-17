Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 22,506 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

NYSE:TME opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

