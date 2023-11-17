Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $132,486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,692,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $29,804,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.81 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

