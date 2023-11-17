Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.45.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,910.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

