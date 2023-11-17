Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,605 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $160.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

