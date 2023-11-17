Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 114.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

