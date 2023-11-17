Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading 8.8% Higher

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.09 and last traded at $144.80. 520,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 487,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.09.

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.88.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

