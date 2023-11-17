Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Catalent to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.45.

CTLT stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

