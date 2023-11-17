Veritable L.P. Sells 405 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,101 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

