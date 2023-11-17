Veritable L.P. Sells 838 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMP opened at $344.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

