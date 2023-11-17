Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,987,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $512.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.