Spire Wealth Management Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 66.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 442,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

