BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $19.19 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 284.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,845 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $19,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,450,000 after acquiring an additional 94,674 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $61.31 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.07%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

