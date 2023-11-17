Fiera Capital Corp Sells 999 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sony Group by 604.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter worth $4,923,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SONY stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

