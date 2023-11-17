BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $18.83 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

