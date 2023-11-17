Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,006 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.28% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 211,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $26.13 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

