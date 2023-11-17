Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

