Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 866 argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in argenx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $485.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.78. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.25.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

