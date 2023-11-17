Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,670 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 626,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 464,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 184.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 419,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 271,756 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.15 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

