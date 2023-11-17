6,534 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

