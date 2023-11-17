Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.08 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 81,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,922 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

