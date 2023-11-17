iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

