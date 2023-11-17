Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 20,261 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,261 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.