Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,824 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

