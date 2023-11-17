Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aflac were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Aflac by 366.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,556 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,385 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

AFL stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

