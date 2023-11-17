Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Water ETF worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $86.00 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

