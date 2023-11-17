Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.30 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $161.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $162.23.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

