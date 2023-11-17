Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $303.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.07. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,822 shares of company stock worth $9,759,729 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

