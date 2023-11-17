Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 411 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $403.98 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

