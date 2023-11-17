Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,572 shares of company stock worth $3,075,182. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

LRCX stock opened at $700.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $632.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.79. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

