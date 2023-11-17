BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.2 %

STLD opened at $109.88 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.