BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $20.60 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 146,937 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

